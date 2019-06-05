WHITEHALL — The storm waters devoured 25 tanks as a convoy of hundreds of military vessels crossed the English Channel on the journey to the beaches of Normandy, France in 1944.
“There was a battalion of tanks, out of 28, only three tanks made it to the beach,” said Henry Gurney of Whitehall. “The tanks had flotation devices to keep them up, but the waves came right up over the sides of the ship. We lost the tanks and we lost the crews. For those men who didn’t get drowned, the ships around them saved a bunch of those guys.”
Gurney, 94, one of 150,000 troops fighting on Normandy’s beaches during the D-Day invasion, entered the frigid waters surrounding Omaha Beach on June 7, D-Day plus one. Loaded down with 60 pounds of ammunition and gear, the 19-year-old Whitehall High School graduate was in chest-deep water, his rifle held high over his head. As he plunged toward the blood-scarred beach, he heard German fire pinging around him.
“The thing of it is, I don’t recall being afraid,” he said. “They drove into us, this is our mission and this is what we’ve got to do.”
Soaking wet, Gurney plowed through the surf toward the beach.
“When you got on the beach the Air Force was supposed to have bombed the beach to give you someplace to get out of the way of the German firepower,” he said. “Because of the weather, they overshot the beach and the bombs were dropped a couple of miles inland and we were on a plain beach with no coverage. It was tough. Like one of the generals said, ‘You can stay here on the beach and die or you can move inland and die.’ So I went inland.”
Hit three times and seriously wounded twice, from Omaha Beach to the Battle of Bastogne, Gurney received the Bronze Star for valor and heroism, a Purple Heart and an Oak Leaf Cluster.
He was recently recognized again, nearly 75 years later, for his valor and service with a nomination by state Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, to the New York Senate 2019 Veterans Hall of Fame, and by the American Legion as the local, county and regional Legionnaire of the Year.
After his discharge from the Army, Gurney returned to Whitehall, worked for a time in a grocery store and then began 38 years with the Postal Service.
He married the late Lorraine Beckwith and they had five girls and two boys.
"Now there are 14 grandchildren and eight grandchildren," he said.
This week, along with family members, Gurney traveled to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia to honor his fallen comrades.
The road to Normandy
A year after D-Day, a U.S. radio war correspondent interviewed Gurney. During the nearly 6-minute broadcast, the war reporter detailed Gurney’s story.
“I am in the heartland of Germany near the Elbe River in a small field hospital with a remarkable story of a young man from the North Country. This is the story of Henry F. Gurney of Whitehall New York …" the reporter said.
“Henry is a tall good looking kid … although when you look at him and realize what he’s been through, you might think twice about still calling him a kid. Maybe 303 days ago on June 7, 1944, D-Day plus one of the Normandy invasion; that might have been the last time of Henry Gurney’s life he was still a kid.
"Boys grow up fast over here. They give up their youth and face fire. Three hundred and three days of combat for this young man with one of the toughest fighting divisions in the American theater … Henry landed on Omaha Beach almost a year ago and has been in combat every day since.”
One piece of mail, arriving on his 18th birthday, changed Gurney's life. It was his draft notice. After a deferment to let him finish his senior year, he was off to Albany for his swearing-in.
As he talked about his experiences, his daughter Joan Diekel, visiting her dad at home on Monday, was pinned to her father’s every word. Some of the details were new to her.
"I hear something new every time," she said. "You hear little bits he has not spoken about."
Gurney did his basic training in Texas, maneuvers training in the California mountains, and within six months, he was off to war on a troop ship out of Fort Meade, Maryland.
“It was a complete surprise to get put on a troop ship and go to Germany, we thought while we were in California we were headed for the Pacific to fight the Japanese,” Gurney said.
“The convoy was hundreds of ships. But they could only go as fast as the slowest ship and they had to zig-zag because of the German submarines. It took a long time to go across the Atlantic.”
The ships were so crowded, the men had to sleep in four tiers of hammocks.
“We ate twice a day, it was a continual chow line because there were so many,” he said.
“On June the fifth, the paratroopers went five miles inland (over enemy lines) to secure a bridge to make sure the Germans didn’t blow it up.
"The paratroopers went in during the night. Our troops were scheduled to land at about 6 a.m., so before 6 a.m. they were getting off the ships and into these landing crafts that hold 30 men. They are the kind that have a ramp in the front that drops down.”
As the troops unloaded onto the open beaches, the Germans fired down from the cliffs.
“They were aiming their guns at the ships as they were unloading,” Gurney said. “If the people back home knew the casualties that were happening, they would have called for an immediate halt.”
Three divisions — 1st, 2nd and 29th — headed for Omaha Beach on June 6, he said. Gurney was in 2nd.
"But the beach got so crowded, and so chaotic one of the generals on the beach ordered the troops to stop coming in. They had to stop the troops until they got some semblance of order on the beach. That's why the 2nd went in on D-plus one."
When Gurney got hit, he was a No. 1 scout out in front of the other troops and wearing camouflage.
"I got moved to a field hospital. The medics were not familiar with the camouflage suit. So when I came in, they thought I was a German prisoner," he said. "Consequently, when they put me on a ship to go back to England to a hospital I got put in the hold of the ship along with other German prisoners of war.
"A sailor came down the gangway and it turned out to be a guy from Whitehall that I had taken geometry with in high school. Russell Martin was his name. When he came down, he picked me out and said to me, 'Gurney, what the hell are you doing here?' "
Sent back into battle in November 1944, Gurney was wounded again during the Battle of Bastogne.
"We were out of food and ammunition. We were surrounded, but didn't know it. I saw the Germans ahead of me."
According to the 1945 radio broadcast about Gurney, he saved the lives of many men.
"As Henry’s unit joined with the 104th infantry division for the grueling winter fighting, he described the action as constant artillery, trees were exploding everywhere," the reporter said. "Crossing into Germany near the Elbe River, his unit was overrun by a German attack. Henry was the automatic weapons man in his squad and armed with a Browning M1919 .30-caliber machine gun.
"Tall enough to fire the Browning from his hip, he held off the Germans single-handedly, insuring the safe retreat of his comrades," the reporter continued. "Hit by enemy fire ... They don’t come any tougher than this young man from Whitehall, New York. By tomorrow, he will be on his way back to the States ... something tells me his gallantry will follow him for the rest of his life. Inspiring others, loving his country and proud of his service to this great nation."
Smiling and nodding her head, Joan Diekel said she had heard the broadcast before but never tires of it.
"It really swells your heart," she said.
