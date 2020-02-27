Whitehall man pleads guilty in rape case

QUEENSBURY -- A Whitehall man who raped a 14-year-old girl in Glens Falls last spring is headed to state prison for 2 years.
Jacob L. Merchant, 21, pleaded guilty to third-degree rape, a felony, for a sexual encounter last April with a teen.
He was not accused of physically forcing the child to have sex, but under state law she could not legally consent to sexual relations. Merchant was arrested by Glens Falls Police last May.
Merchant agreed to a plea deal that will include a two-year prison sentence to be followed by 10 years on parole when sentenced next month by Warren County Judge John Hall.
Third-degree rape is punishable by up to 4 years. Merchant was initially charged with second-degree rape, which could have brought a seven-year sentence, but the plea deal allowed a plea to the lesser count.