A Whitehall man who was charged in Vermont last month after he allegedly damaged another person's vehicle with a backhoe has been jailed for violating conditions of his release.

Jason E. Davis, 43, was charged with contempt of court after he was found to have violated house arrest when Whitehall Police spotted him driving on Broadway in Whitehall on Aug. 27.

That was eight days after a Vermont judge had ordered him confined to his home after he was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful mischief Aug. 15 in Fair Haven, Vermont, police said.

Those charges stemmed from an incident where he allegedly used an excavator to damage a vehicle at a job site when a neighbor questioned what he was doing, police said. No injuries were reported.

Davis is being held in Washington County Jail pending further court action.

