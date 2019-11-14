{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man who was a suspect in a number of burglaries in northern Washington County is headed to prison after his guilty plea to a felony.

Anthony M. Roberts, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary for a 2016 break-in at a building at a slate quarry on county Route 9 in Whitehall. He was under investigation for a spate of burglaries and thefts in the Whitehall area at the time.

Roberts fled the region after he was released from jail in the fall of 2016, and was found by police near Springfield, Vermont in September and extradited to Washington County.

He agreed to a plea deal that includes a 1- to 3-year state prison term when he is sentenced by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.

