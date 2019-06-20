{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph Gordon in court

Joseph Gordon is escorted into Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court on Friday by Whitehall/Granville Police Sgt. Ryan Pedone.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man who kept police at bay for hours during an armed standoff at his home last July is headed to state prison after pleading guilty to a felony.

Joseph P. Gordon, 52, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon for the July 26 standoff at his home on Montcalm Avenue, which occurred when police went there after he allegedly pointed a long gun at a family member, police said.

Police surrounded the house and evacuated homes in the neighborhood, and after officers did not have contact with him for hours, entered the home to find Gordon semiconscious from an apparent drug overdose. They also found a loaded rifle and shotgun propped near a window.

The standoff lasted about 8 hours, and police said Gordon told family members “Bring them (police) in, I’m locked and loaded” and then made comments via social media that “I will soon be at peace. Bye bye.”

Gordon, who had a prior arrest for a dispute days before the standoff, likely faces 1-1/3 to 4 years in state prison when sentenced July 10 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.

