WHITEHALL — After a boat capsized in the South Bay area of Lake Champlain on Friday night, Tyler Eagan, 24, of Whitehall, was found dead several hours later, according to the New York State Police.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., Friday night, three of the boat's occupants were able to swim to shore and call for assistance, police said.
New York State Forest Rangers located Eagen at about 5:30 a.m., still in the water.
State Police were assisted by the New York State Forest Rangers, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Dresden, Putnam and Whitehall Fire Departments and the Washington County Coroner.
More information will be reported as it becomes available.
