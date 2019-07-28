WHITEHALL -- A Whitehall man was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually abusing a child, police records show.
Jessie A. Peare, 22, was arrested after a State Police investigation that began last month, according to the agency's public information website.
He was accused of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 12, resulting in a felony charge of first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, the website showed.
Peare was released pending prosecution in Whitehall Town Court.
