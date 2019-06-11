{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall man was charged with two felonies Friday for allegedly filing false documents to get a state identification card under a name other than his own, police said.

David K. Molenaar, 67, was charged with two counts of offering a false instrument for filing after an investigation by the state Department of Motor Vehicles and State Police, according to State Police.

He was accused of illegally applying for a non-driver identification card at the DMV office in Fort Edward under the name David Miller, claiming he did not have a driver's license, officials said.

Molenaar was released pending prosecution in Fort Edward Town Court.

It was unclear Tuesday whether the defendant is the same David Molenaar who ran for Whitehall Village Board earlier this year, and ran the annual Sasquatch Calling Festival in Whitehall. A listed phone number for him has been disconnected.

