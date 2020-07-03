You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Whitehall man arrested for possessing child pornography
0 comments

Whitehall man arrested for possessing child pornography

{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — State Police on Thursday arrested a Whitehall man for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Richard L. Mallory, 51, faces two felony charges for possessing and promoting the sexual performance of a minor, police said.

He was arrested after police executed a search warrant of his residence following a tip of a person possessing child pornography.

Mallory was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Whitehall Town Court on July 13. 

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
4

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Black Lives Matter March in Glens Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News