Whitehall man arrested for possessing child pornography

WHITEHALL — State Police on Thursday arrested a Whitehall man for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Richard L. Mallory, 51, faces two felony charges for possessing and promoting the sexual performance of a minor, police said.
He was arrested after police executed a search warrant of his residence following a tip of a person possessing child pornography.
Mallory was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Whitehall Town Court on July 13.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
