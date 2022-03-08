Whitehall man accused of child porn appears in federal court

ALBANY — The Whitehall man indicted on seven felony counts for allegedly possessing child pornography appeared in federal court in Albany on Monday.

Kevin Smurphat, 33, has been indicted on charges alleging that Smurphat used the internet to distribute, receive, transport and possess images and videos of child pornography, officials said.

Smurphat was initially indicted in Washington County Court on Oct. 8, 2021, on charges of possession of child pornography.

He was arrested in November 2020 after parole officers found pornographic images on his cellphone, police said.

Smurphat appeared in Albany before Judge Daniel Stewart on Monday and was ordered to be detained pending further proceedings.

If he is convicted, Smurphat faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 40 years in prison. He would also be fined $250,000 and be given a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life.

The announcement was made in a news release Tuesday by U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office of the FBI.

The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Segovia as part of Project Safe Childhood.

