Whitehall making progress in cleanup; Municipal Center still a 'mess'

WHITEHALL — Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith said the village is making good headway in cleaning up the mess left after Monday’s storms, but much work remains.
“I think most of the tree work is cleaned up and I think we pumped out most basements. There might be a few still needing some work. We’re in pretty good shape,” he said Wednesday.
However, he said the Whitehall Municipal Center, which houses the village, town, police and court offices, is still a “mess” after nearly 6 inches of rain fell on the village. The flooding damaged government papers including maps, easement documents and payroll records.
“Just about any kind of document that we would have has been affected in one way or another,” he said.
A lot of these records have to be retained forever, according to Smith, and not much is in digital form.
“We still operate the old-fashioned way, and this is the result,” he said.
A document recovery company will be collecting the documents and attempt to save them using a process of freeze-drying them, according to Smith. Some of the documents can be purged.
He said that process could take three to four weeks.
The Whitehall Central School District did not lose important records, according to Superintendent Patrick Dee. The documents are in electronic format and other ones were in file cabinets that were unaffected by flooding.
Smith said initial cleanup of the Municipal Center itself should be completed by the end of the week. However, he said the crews may have to remove some sections of the wall in order to dry it out and prevent mold from forming.
The flooding actually occurred because the sewer system was overloaded and the toilets were overflowing, according to Smith.
Smith said the boil water advisory will probably remain in effect until Thursday. Crews are working to fix a broken section of a 14-inch water main, which was damaged when a tree fell on it.
No one was injured during the storm, but some residents have been displaced from their homes.
The Northeastern Chapter of the American Red Cross has assisted 14 people. This included two adults on Broadway; a family of two adults and three children ages 6, 8 and 10 on Gilmore Street; and two adults and two children ages 4 and 16 on West Street, according to a news release.
The agency also helped out three other adults and expects that there could be more to come.
The Whitehall United Methodist Church has donated a supply of “flood buckets,” which include clean-up supplies for people who have had flooding damage at their residence or business. They will be available at the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
