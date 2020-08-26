Whitehall making progress in cleanup; Municipal Center still a 'mess'

WHITEHALL — Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith said the village is making good headway in cleaning up the mess left after Monday’s storms, but much work remains.

“I think most of the tree work is cleaned up and I think we pumped out most basements. There might be a few still needing some work. We’re in pretty good shape,” he said Wednesday.

However, he said the Whitehall Municipal Center, which houses the village, town, police and court offices, is still a “mess” after nearly 6 inches of rain fell on the village. The flooding damaged government papers including maps, easement documents and payroll records.

“Just about any kind of document that we would have has been affected in one way or another,” he said.

A lot of these records have to be retained forever, according to Smith, and not much is in digital form.

“We still operate the old-fashioned way, and this is the result,” he said.

A document recovery company will be collecting the documents and attempt to save them using a process of freeze-drying them, according to Smith. Some of the documents can be purged.

He said that process could take three to four weeks.