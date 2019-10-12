WHITEHALL — During a special meeting of Whitehall town and village leaders on Wednesday, Deputy Town Supervisor David Hollister said that forming a Whitehall Joint Fire District is a change that's overdue.
"I've been a proponent of the fire department," Hollister said during a public hearing about forming a fire district that would serve the village and town. "I guess I'm for it. Will it cost me money? Maybe. It's money well spent."
Currently, the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company provides fire protection services to the town and village and the nonprofit organization gets funding from both.
But fire company leaders say forming a fire district would not only help with finances, there would be a fire district commission that handles administrative duties, freeing firefighters to fight fires, provide education and training and recruit new members.
"In reality, the biggest liberation is that they get time back," said Terry Hannigan, New York State Fire Academy, faculty member who spoke at Wednesday's hearing. "They no longer have to deal with the fiscal responsibility."
Hannigan, also an attorney who has worked with several New York towns that have formed fire districts, said that with more specialization in the fire service, there are increased mandates and training regulations.
"Joint fire districts are pretty common in New York," he said on Wednesday.
According to Hannigan, the fire company would be under the guidance of a five-person elected commission. These commissioners are required to take 1- hours of fire service training, he added.
"Their responsibility is to make sure there is adequate fire service," he said. "A lot of stuff the commissioners do, frees the president and the chief."
Over the past several years, the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company has talked about forming a fire district and has previously approached the town and village leaders who had not favored the change.
Still, Whitehall Volunteer Fire Co., president, Dave Pomainville, said things have to change to keep the fire company alive.
“Down the road, six, eight, 10 years, the way we’re going, we’ll be out of business,” he said. "Whitehall will still have to provide some kind of fire protection for its residents.”
During Wednesday's two-hour meeting, town and village officials asked Hannigan and members of the fire company detailed questions about how a fire district operates and the current fire company's projected budget.
"My fear about if we don't do this now, we'll seriously have to look at what our expenditures are now with the mandates that are coming forward and the equipment we have to replace," explained Audrey Brooks, Whitehall Volunteer Fire Co. treasurer.
Town supervisor John Rozell said that he would take all the information back to the people he has been talking to and share it with them.
"I have the answers I was looking for," he said.
