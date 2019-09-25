FORT EDWARD — The two men from Missouri who were arrested last month after they took two teenage girls from Whitehall to the Midwest were sent to Washington County Jail on Wednesday as State Police filed new charges in their case.
Bradley R. Mittler, 24, and Brian F. Hafer, 36, both of Washington, Missouri, face kidnapping counts for their alleged actions in coming to Washington County to meet up with 14- and 15-year-old girls who Mittler met online, and then driving them to the Midwest.
The girls were found Aug. 30, having been left at an Ohio shopping plaza by the suspects when they learned police were looking for them. One was injured from contact authorities said she had with Mittler, who is alleged to have organized the trip east, asking Hafer to tag along, after meeting one of the girls through social media.
The duo then turned themselves in to police in Monroe, Ohio, and spent the last three weeks there as Washington County authorities took legal action to extradite them.
State Police returned them to Washington County late Tuesday, and both face two felony kidnapping counts.
Mittler was charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree kidnapping, while Hafer faces two second-degree kidnapping counts. Mittler faces the upgraded charge, which is punishable by up to life in state prison, because police believe he intended to have sexual contact with one of the girls.
Neither man had much to say before Fort Edward Justice Joseph Malvuccio on Wednesday, as Mittler was sent to jail without bail and Hafer had bail set at $100,000 cash or $200,000 bail bond.
Washington County Assistant District Attorney Brandon Rathbun told the judge that the men essentially engaged in human trafficking by taking the girls from Whitehall, with plans to head to Missouri.
"Both of these defendants knew these girls were underage," Rathbun told the judge.
Both were represented by Washington County Public Defender Michael Mercure, who said he had no comment on their cases after the arraignments.
Documents that were filed in court show that the men and the girls went to great lengths to deceive the parents of the girls, after Mittler pretended to be 17 years old when he began corresponding with the 14-year-old girl online. The girl's mother was aware of the online relationship, and asked for proof that he was 17, which resulted in Mittler sending her a fake birth certificate and high school report card under another name, court records allege.
"Brad came up with the idea of coming to see me and staying at a hotel in the area," the teen, whose name is being withheld, wrote. "Brad told Brian I was 18."
The girl met Mittler at a hotel room in Queensbury on several occasions during the last week of August, with Hafer pretending to be a parent of one girl for a ruse to stay at another friend's house when she was actually at the hotel, according to court records. They then came up with a plan for Mittler and the girl to go to Missouri, "planning a future together," court records show.
A 15-year-old friend of the girl became aware of her friend's plan, and told police she "tried to talk her out of it," but the younger girl said she could not let her friend go alone with the men.
"I insisted on going because I was afraid of what might happen to (her friend) if I didn't go," she told State Police.
The older girl, though, sneaked out of her home overnight, and left a note for her guardians telling them she was going to Maine with her friend. She also had her younger friend remove the SIM card from her phone so police couldn't track it, according to a written statement to police from the younger girl.
Mittler decided to end the trip as relatives of the girls started contacting them via social media as they drove through Ohio.
Both men are due back in Fort Edward Village Court on Oct. 3, though Rathbun served them with grand jury notices that may preempt those court appearances if a grand jury indicts them before then.
First-degree kidnapping is punishable by up to 25-years-to-life in state prison, while second-degree kidnapping can bring a sentence of up to 25 years.
