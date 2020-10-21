Whitehall Junior-High School may be closed until March because of flooding

Whitehall also hired Intertek-PSI to complete environmental testing and identify areas of the building where hazardous materials were disturbed as a result of water damage and where mold growth has occurred.

The district began the remediation work a few weeks ago. The process involves setting up containment barriers by building wing with continuous air monitoring conducted during the work, according to the letter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dee said after the remediation of the asbestos is done, additional air testing must be done and pass standards. Only then can the barriers be removed and contractors begin work on that section of the building.

Students cannot be in the building while this work occurs, according to Dee.

“While I certainly recognize that this is not the news that any of us were hoping for, it is imperative that we protect the health and safety of our students and staff,” Dee wrote. “We simply cannot permit students in the facility until it is deemed a safe and healthy building by our environmental consultants.”

Dee said school officials hope to have a partial reopening of the facility at some point in March. If there is the possibility of opening some portion of the building sooner, the district will do that.