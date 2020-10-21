Whitehall Junior-High School may be closed until March because of flooding

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall Junior-Senior High School building may be closed until March as the district repairs water damage caused by the August storms.
And the Board of Education is considering filing a lawsuit to get its insurance carrier to cover the costs of the repairs.
Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee said in a letter to the community on Wednesday that the district’s Building and Grounds Committee met with its clerk of the works, its architects and environmental specialist on Monday to assess the time frame needed to complete the remaining work.
“We have discovered that there will be extensive abatement of asbestos floor tile that has been disturbed by water infiltration as well as mitigation of mold growth that has developed inside many of the facilities’ walls. All of these affected areas will then require extensive restoration and replacement work when the abatement/mitigation is completed,” Dee wrote.
The Aug. 24 storms dumped as much as 6 inches of water on Whitehall, which flooded the entire school. There was standing water in every part of the building, ranging from a few inches to a few feet.
Dee said that the district contracted with Service Master, a remediation company, to remove the water from the building and dry out the inside of the school to the best of its ability.
Whitehall also hired Intertek-PSI to complete environmental testing and identify areas of the building where hazardous materials were disturbed as a result of water damage and where mold growth has occurred.
The district began the remediation work a few weeks ago. The process involves setting up containment barriers by building wing with continuous air monitoring conducted during the work, according to the letter.
Dee said after the remediation of the asbestos is done, additional air testing must be done and pass standards. Only then can the barriers be removed and contractors begin work on that section of the building.
Students cannot be in the building while this work occurs, according to Dee.
“While I certainly recognize that this is not the news that any of us were hoping for, it is imperative that we protect the health and safety of our students and staff,” Dee wrote. “We simply cannot permit students in the facility until it is deemed a safe and healthy building by our environmental consultants.”
Dee said school officials hope to have a partial reopening of the facility at some point in March. If there is the possibility of opening some portion of the building sooner, the district will do that.
“As always, I appreciate your continued understanding as we work together to overcome this significant community challenge,” Dee wrote.
The district is continuing its effort to obtain reimbursement for the damages through New York School Insurance Reciprocal. The company denied much of the district’s claim for damage because it determined that the cause is flooding and not the backup of the sewer and drain systems in and around the building, as the district and its engineers had determined.
“The Whitehall Central School District will not stand by and allow the insurance carrier to dictate what they will cover based upon their narrow interpretation of the policy,” Dee wrote.
The district is developing a contingency plan to tap into its reserves and fund balance and use state building aid to complete the necessary work.
At Monday’s Board of Education meeting, Business Manager Kate DuBois said the district made a conscious decision to keep more money in its fund balance because of the uncertainty of potential state aid cuts with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Those funds will be available for use to help make the repairs that we need to make while we try to figure out our insurance issue,” she said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
