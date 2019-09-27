School officials have started conversations about combining some sports teams and clubs between the Whitehall Central School District and the Granville Central School District.
The two districts already field a shared cross-country team, but the feasibility of joining others has been taken up by both superintendents, Patrick Dee of Whitehall and Thomas McGurl of Granville.
Dee acknowledged the talks at September's Whitehall Board of Education meeting.
“I want everyone to know I have had some very preliminary conversations with Granville about the viability of athletic programs in both school districts,” Dee said.
He said the conversations revolved around what they can do to ensure students continue to have the opportunity to play sports, participate in clubs and perhaps offer new opportunities as well.
He said there will be continuing conversations between himself and McGurl as well as between athletic directors and principals from both districts.
He said he will bring the community and board up to speed once he has a clearer picture of what it would entail.
“One of the things that we’re going to need to make sure we do once we’ve got this information is bring it through the proper channels,” Dee said.
Dee said in an email after the meeting that none of these discussions have been formal and the talks are still preliminary.
Granville Superintendent Thomas McGurl echoed much of what Dee said, adding in an email that the two districts are beginning an initial review of possible areas that could be combined.
“Investigating the practicalities and subtle nuances of any merger, be it a club or athletic team, is a natural first step,” McGurl said.
A merger would only take place when necessary to field a team, Dee said, as is the case with the cross-country team between the two districts.
McGurl also said athletic mergers must be renewed every year and would be subject to a vote from both boards of education for each team, each year.
As for extracurriculars, no specific clubs have been discussed so far, according to McGurl.
