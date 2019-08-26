WHITEHALL — Ethan Burgess has been named to the newly created position of assistant principal after the school board voted last week in favor of creating the job.
Burgess was already serving as the district's dean of students, but Superintendent Patrick Dee said at the meeting a new assistant principal position would save the district money over the long term.
Dee said the net cost of eliminating the dean's job and creating the assistant principal job would be about $7,000, but Burgess would be eligible to do annual performance reviews of teachers. In the past, those reviews have required the costly contracting out of administrators from other districts.
The district will remain under budget for the year because of a decision to bring in only one school resource officer instead of two and because of savings in administrative health care costs, Dee said.
Dee said the position’s primary focus would be discipline and absenteeism, from kindergarten through the high school.
“We’re not going to be able to solve all those problems but certainly we’ll be able to get a better hold on it if we’ve got the right people working in the right capacity,” Dee said.
One school board member raised concerns about adding an administrator in a small district, but Dee said he looked at several other local districts of a similar size, and many had at least one assistant principal analogous to Burgess’s new role, while some had more than one.
President Mike Rocque called the decision to bring more regularity and attention to discipline within the district for a few thousand dollars a “no-brainer,” and the motion to create the position passed with five votes to two.
