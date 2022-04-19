Whitehall firefighters extinguish two fires in one afternoon

WHITEHALL — Fire and police departments in Whitehall responded to a fire at a residence at 9 Lafayette St. about 6 p.m. on Monday.

A Whitehall police officer said the fire started on the porch of the residence and that a woman was in the back of the house.

Police escorted her outside and away from the house.

The cause of the fire was from a portable oven, police said Tuesday.

The woman was not trapped inside the house, as there was an exit in the back, but police said she was disoriented and needed help being escorted outside.

The Lafayette Street fire was the second fire in Whitehall in the span of a couple of hours on Monday.

The first fire broke out at a residence at 16 Skene St.

WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 reported two men who are friends with the homeowner kicked in the door to save a dog from that residence.

The two men are named Chris Bascue and Jarrod Martel, according to NewsChannel 13.

