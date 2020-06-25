Whitehall firefighter leaves hospital after 50 days

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall firefighter who suffered a life-threatening illness responding to a fire on May 2 has been released from the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Second Assistant Fire Chief Jim Brooks, 44, was transferred from UVM to Sunnyview Rehab Hospital in Schenectady on Tuesday. His ambulance was escorted through his hometown of Whitehall late Tuesday morning by several firetrucks with their sirens blaring.

Brooks suffered a torn aorta responding to an early-morning structure fire in Dresden on May 2.

He underwent a lengthy surgery to increase blood flow to his kidneys, but the surgeon was unable to repair the tear in his aorta at the time. Brooks suffered multiple complications, including a stroke, a blood clot and a heart attack and, until early June, was intubated in the ICU.

Brooks has served more than 20 years with the fire company and has been described as a “dedicated member” of the Fire Department.

A GoFundMe page set up after his injury has raised more than $17,600.

Fire departments, EMS and police departments from 16 surrounding communities showed support for Brooks on May 23 at the “Drive For Jim” tribute event outside of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0