Whitehall firefighter is improving, leaves ICU

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall firefighter who suffered a life-threatening illness responding to a fire on May 2 has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $17,000 for Second Assistant Fire Chief Jim Brooks, 44, who suffered a torn aorta whie responding to an early-morning structure fire in Dresden on May 2.

Brooks underwent a lengthy surgery to increase blood flow to his kidneys, but the surgeon was unable to repair the tear in his aorta at the time. Brooks suffered multiple complications, including a stroke, a blood clot and a heart attack, and until recently, was intubated in the ICU.

Brooks has served more than 20 years with the fire company and has been described as a “dedicated member” of the Fire Department.

Fire departments, EMS and police departments from 16 surrounding communities showed support for Brooks on May 23 at the “Drive For Jim” tribute event outside of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company.