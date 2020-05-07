Whitehall firefighter fights for his life after being stricken while responding to fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

WHITEHALL — Money is being raised for a Whitehall firefighter who suffered a life-threatening medical emergency at the scene of an early morning structure fire in Dresden on Saturday. Already, $4,175 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign.

Second Assistant Fire Chief Jim Brooks, 44, thought he had pulled a muscle in the firetruck on the way to the scene of a fire, but he actually suffered a torn aorta.

“He was sitting in the passenger seat of the truck and leaned over to the driver’s side to grab the radio mike, thought he pulled something in his back,” said Brooks’ cousin Bryan Brooks, fire chief of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company.

Another member of the Fire Department drove Jim Brooks back to the station and an ambulance took him to Rutland Regional Medical Center in Vermont, where he was taken by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

On Monday, Brooks underwent a lengthy surgery to increase blood flow to his kidneys, but the surgeon was unable to repair the tear in his aorta. Brooks suffered multiple complications, including a stroke and a blood clot, and remains intubated in the ICU.