Whitehall firefighter fights for his life after being stricken while responding to fire

WHITEHALL — Money is being raised for a Whitehall firefighter who suffered a life-threatening medical emergency at the scene of an early morning structure fire in Dresden on Saturday. Already, $4,175 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign.
Second Assistant Fire Chief Jim Brooks, 44, thought he had pulled a muscle in the firetruck on the way to the scene of a fire, but he actually suffered a torn aorta.
“He was sitting in the passenger seat of the truck and leaned over to the driver’s side to grab the radio mike, thought he pulled something in his back,” said Brooks’ cousin Bryan Brooks, fire chief of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company.
Another member of the Fire Department drove Jim Brooks back to the station and an ambulance took him to Rutland Regional Medical Center in Vermont, where he was taken by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
On Monday, Brooks underwent a lengthy surgery to increase blood flow to his kidneys, but the surgeon was unable to repair the tear in his aorta. Brooks suffered multiple complications, including a stroke and a blood clot, and remains intubated in the ICU.
Brooks has served more than 20 years with the fire company and has been described as a “dedicated member” of the Fire Department.
He volunteers to escort sports teams back to Whitehall after championship wins. He also volunteers his time for Toys for Tots.
“Anytime something in the community needed to be done and the fire company was involved, he usually organized it,” Bryan Brooks said.
Jim Brooks is often described as a selfless and caring individual on Facebook and in comments made on the GoFundMe page set up by his former Whitehall classmate Kristy Putorti.
“He’s an easygoing nice guy,” said his uncle, Jim Lafayette, the Washington County commander for the American Legion. “He’s always willing to help. But he’s really quiet and lives by himself.”
