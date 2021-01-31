Whitehall fields another request from Granville to team up in football

WHITEHALL — Whitehall school officials are once again fielding a request from Granville to team up in football.
The Whitehall Board of Education had voted in December 2019 against merging with Granville for the fall of 2020. Among some of the concerns the board had at that time was that Whitehall was not going to have a home field because the district was in the midst of a capital project. Also, the long bus rides to get to another facility was a concern and there seemed to be less interest in the sport overall.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some fall sports were postponed to a “Fall II” season to be held in the spring. Granville made another request of Whitehall to see if it was interested.
Whitehall Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee told the Board of Education at its Jan. 25 meeting that Athletic Director Keith Redmond and the coaches are very supportive of the idea.
Redmond said he is concerned about dwindling numbers in the program. He anticipates 31 students coming out for football this year. Ten of those students are seniors.
He is concerned about ninth- and 10th-grade students having to play at the varsity level in order to field a team.
“In order to keep our football program going each week, they need a minimum of 17 kids dressed and ready to play — not counting injury, ineligibility,” he said.
Whitehall could see the district having to cancel games, or even a season, because of failure to meet the threshold, Redmond added.
Granville has also offered Whitehall students the ability to join its soccer team, according to Dee.
Dee said the board should consider the idea.
“We would like the board at this point to start to give some serious consideration to doing this to protect our football program, keep our students safe,” he said.
“We’d be giving additional opportunities to our students and protecting a program that has been very, very important to the school district,” he added.
Board member Frank Barber said he does not want the district to lose access to how the program is run.
It would be a joint program with a head coach from each district, according to Dee. The current head coaches are John Irion at Granville and Richard Gould at Whitehall.
“Those two head coaches have the ability to work together in the best interest of the program and the students. There’s always egos involved, particularly with football coaches. There would need to be some real serious conversations involving administration and the coaching staff to make sure it’s going in the direction expected by both districts."
If Whitehall is not on board, Granville will see another partner.
The Whitehall school board postponed making a decision until its February meeting.
Granville Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl said he is hopeful that Whitehall will decide to team up.
“The Granville Board of Education asked that I look for both academic and athletic partnerships that would benefit our students and programs. Combining the strengths of the Granville and Whitehall programs would certainly do just that,” McGurl said in an email.
Granville will be taking up the matter in March pending Whitehall’s action.
