Whitehall fields another request from Granville to team up in football

WHITEHALL — Whitehall school officials are once again fielding a request from Granville to team up in football.

The Whitehall Board of Education had voted in December 2019 against merging with Granville for the fall of 2020. Among some of the concerns the board had at that time was that Whitehall was not going to have a home field because the district was in the midst of a capital project. Also, the long bus rides to get to another facility was a concern and there seemed to be less interest in the sport overall.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some fall sports were postponed to a “Fall II” season to be held in the spring. Granville made another request of Whitehall to see if it was interested.

Whitehall Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee told the Board of Education at its Jan. 25 meeting that Athletic Director Keith Redmond and the coaches are very supportive of the idea.

Redmond said he is concerned about dwindling numbers in the program. He anticipates 31 students coming out for football this year. Ten of those students are seniors.

He is concerned about ninth- and 10th-grade students having to play at the varsity level in order to field a team.