WHITEHALL — There was a time that generation after generation joined the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Co., passing a fire service legacy from father to son to daughter.
That's how it was for past President and former Chief Brian Brooks Sr., who was with the fire company for 40 years; his father was a firefighter and now his son is chief.
With each generation, the long and often dangerous hours it takes to keep the community safe were understood, it was a way of life.
But a changing demographic, the doubling of state training hours and finding enough money to keep the volunteer company afloat, threatens the future of fire service in the county, said Brooks, adding that's one of the reasons the fire company is talking about the creation of a town fire district to ease current burdens.
“We have a transitory population. Many people live here for only a few years and move on to somewhere else," said Brooks. "It’s hard to keep people interested in the fire service unless they come in at a young age, this is why I brought the fire camp idea to Whitehall to expose the children to the fire service.”
Currently, the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Co. is a village fire department, but fire company leaders say switching to a town fire district could benefit everyone. And a 5 p.m., Oct. 9, public hearing is slated at the Whitehall courthouse to give the public an opportunity to learn more about it and address the issue before the town board considers the fire company's request.
“Down the road, six, eight, 10 years, the way we're going, we’ll be out of business,” said Dave Pomainville, president of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Co. on Thursday. “Whitehall will still have to provide some kind of fire protection for its residents."
Pomainville said the fire company is taking this next step in their development to assure they can keep serving Whitehall and the county well into the future.
"We are trying to keep it properly funded," he said, adding that the current volunteers are very busy, many wearing multiple hats to keep things working.
In 2018, the Whitehall company responded to 337 calls — 30 fires, 249 rescue calls and 47 others like hazardous conditions — or on average about a call a day.
Brooks said he has been researching the prospect of a fire district for quite awhile. And with an elected and trained Board of Fire Commissioners, the district offers a checks and balances as to how and when money is being spent.
"It's best for the fire company and for the community," he said. "It puts the taxpayers in charge."
If a fire district is approved by the town board, the state comptroller must approve it and then it would be up to Whitehall voters to make the final decision in a special election.
Currently, the Village of Whitehall Board of Trustees decides the funding allocation each year for the fire department; with a fire district, the commissioners would approve budget requests from the fire company and property owners would be taxed.
"It's similar to a school board," said Brooks.
A fire district would also ease some of the financial burdens for the fire company, leaving more time for training new firefighters and recruitment, Pomainville said, adding that volunteers are dwindling for many reasons including increased state training mandates.
According to state fire instructor Darrell LaChapelle, who has been with the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Co. for more than 20 years, when he got his basic training it was 39 hours, now it's over 150.
"We understand the reasoning behind it," said Pomainville. "But volunteers are missing time with family and if there’s a fire, we’ve got seven guys down in Greenwich taking a class."
In recent village board meetings, trustee Dave Chaplin expressed some concerns about the creation of a fire district, including worries about checks and balances on the fire company.
Still, Brooks said there are town laws that set spending limits and the fire district would be subject to audits by the state.
