Whitehall Elementary to reopen Wednesday

Whitehall Elementary School students will be back in the classroom Wednesday.

Superintendent Patrick Dee said that Public Health had determined all of the people who had close contact with the person who tested positive for coronavirus after being in the school Friday. The test results came back Monday after the end of the school day, and all students logged into class from home Tuesday to give Public Health enough time for contact tracing.

“I look forward to seeing out elementary students back on campus tomorrow to resume their in-person instruction,” he wrote in a message to the community. “I do appreciate the understanding of the Whitehall community in regard to these important matters regarding student safety.”

Public Health is still in the process of contacting each person who had close contact. Those people will have to quarantine for 14 days, Dee said.

Also on Tuesday, Vermont listed Washington County in the "yellow" zone, meaning that no Vermonters can enter the county without quarantining for 14 days afterward. In addition, it means Washington County residents who are not quarantining can only enter Vermont for essential business - such as work or buying groceries. If they enter the state for non-essential purposes, they must either quarantine first for 14 days at home, or quarantine in Vermont for 14 days without visiting any locations, including grocery stores.

