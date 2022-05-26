Whitehall Elementary School's Memorial Day ceremony returns

WHITEHALL — Heather Gordon picked up her camera and took a photograph of the entire student body at Whitehall Elementary School saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

“It’s been a very long time since we’ve had that,” said the teacher, who was taking pictures of students during the 47th annual Memorial Day ceremony Thursday morning.

The popular ceremony hasn’t taken place the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. School officials brought it back this year as a couple of hundred parents watched.

Also back this year was the master of ceremonies, Joe Capron, a retired art teacher who started the Memorial Day program a year after he started teaching in Whitehall in 1972.

“It’s like coming home,” said Capron, who spent 36 years teaching and retired 15 years ago.

Students from pre-K through sixth-grade dressed from head to toe in red, white and blue, took turns entertaining each other and the crowd of onlookers with songs and poems about Memorial Day and patriotism.

“Memorial Day is an American holiday observed in the last Monday of May honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military,” Principal Judy Gould told her students. “Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings or participating in parades.”

Whitehall Mayor Julie Eagan told students that Memorial Day is both a happy and sad holiday.

“It’s sad to think about people in the military having to go to war,” she said, “and it’s even sadder to remember that some of them died and some of them may die in the future. But we should also be proud. We should be proud that we have men and women in our military who are willing to put their lives on the line to defend all of our freedom.”

She encouraged kids to celebrate Memorial Day by drawing patriotic artwork, going to a parade or holding a moment of silence with their family members.

Michael Effertz from the American Legion explained the relevance of the POW MIA flag. He told the students that 22,000 World War II veterans are still missing in action. There are more than 1,600 Vietnam veterans still missing.

“On the flag is a soldier who is taken prisoner by the enemy,” Effertz said. “He’s praying — praying to get home to his family, praying that he doesn’t have to die where he is. And the enemy towers over him with the barbed wire keeping him in.”

One students from every classroom received a Good Citizenship Award and medal. The flag raised during the flag ceremony flew for the rest of the day to remember James Lafayette, a lifetime member of the American Legion, who died in August.

The ceremony ended as the entire student body sang the song, "Remember to Remember."

