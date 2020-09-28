Whitehall Elementary closing for one day due to COVID

Also on Tuesday, Head Start at Queensbury Elementary School announced it would close for two weeks because of a case of coronavirus.

Teachers will run the program remotely. The program has two classrooms, for preschool children, with 23 students now attending virtually.

The program is housed in one wing of Queensbury Elementary School, but Warren County Health Services determined it was safe to open the rest of the elementary school Monday morning.

Head Start made the decision to go to distance learning for the two preschool classrooms, Health Services officials said in a news release.

The person who tested positive wore a mask and maintained social distancing at all times, according to Health Services.

Going to virtual school had the support of the parents, said Warren County Head Start Executive Director Shari Marci.

“The parents have been amazing,” she said. “They know safety comes first.”

Parents have been helping their children with virtual school, as they did last spring when all schools closed. It has gone smoothly, possibly because teachers and staff already had connections with the parents.