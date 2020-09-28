Whitehall Elementary closing for one day due to COVID-19

WHITEHALL — Whitehall Elementary School will teach all students remotely Tuesday after a positive coronavirus case.
The person who tested positive was at school Friday and later took a COVID-19 test. After school ended Monday, Superintendent Patrick Dee was notified that the person’s test came back positive.
The district will close the school for one day to give the county time to do contact tracing and determine who should be quarantined.
Tracers will contact every family that could have been exposed. Residents are urged to answer calls from "NYS CONTACT TRACING" at 518-387-9993 or "WASHINGTON CNTY" at 518-746-2400.
Dee said families should expect calls Tuesday.
“The Washington County Department of Health will be in contact with the families of those individuals who may have had contact with the COVID Positive individual as the day progresses tomorrow,” Dee wrote in a message to the community. “While I understand that this news is concerning, please understand that the district has been and will continue to work closely with the Washington County Department of Health to ensure the safety of our school community.”
He expects to welcome students back to school Wednesday, but he will confirm that on Tuesday.
Queensbury Head Start
Also on Tuesday, Head Start at Queensbury Elementary School announced it would close for two weeks because of a case of coronavirus.
Teachers will run the program remotely. The program has two classrooms, for preschool children, with 23 students now attending virtually.
The program is housed in one wing of Queensbury Elementary School, but Warren County Health Services determined it was safe to open the rest of the elementary school Monday morning.
Head Start made the decision to go to distance learning for the two preschool classrooms, Health Services officials said in a news release.
The person who tested positive wore a mask and maintained social distancing at all times, according to Health Services.
Going to virtual school had the support of the parents, said Warren County Head Start Executive Director Shari Marci.
“The parents have been amazing,” she said. “They know safety comes first.”
Parents have been helping their children with virtual school, as they did last spring when all schools closed. It has gone smoothly, possibly because teachers and staff already had connections with the parents.
“We always start with the family first, so we’ve already built the relationships with the family,” Marci said. “So we were able to get that buy-in.”
Some parents were doing virtual school before the closure.
“We have virtual learners in almost all of our classrooms,” Marci said.
There were 44 students voluntarily doing virtual school before the closure. It has gone well — each classroom has a private Facebook page, and families post videos and photos there. Recently, they posted videos of themselves baking with their children.
“We had a recipe demonstration. It was almost like a cooking show,” Marci said.
Head Start reopened on Sept. 16. Monday would have been the ninth day of school.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's gives an COVID-19 update
-
SUNY Adirondack's campus cautiously comes alive as college begins fall semester
-
Students return to class under new COVID-19 guidelines
- 257 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.