Whitehall drive-thru food pantry serves more than 200 families

WHITEHALL — More than 200 boxes of food were handed out Tuesday morning at Whitehall Junior-Senior High School

The event was a first come, first served and was free to public.

The event was hosted by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, the Whitehall Central School District and Backpacks for Kids.

Leftover food was donated to the local food pantry.

Another drive-thru food pantry event will be held starting at 10 a.m. Thursday at Schuylerville Central School.

