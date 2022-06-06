Whitehall DPW issues boil water advisory

WHITEHALL — The village of Whitehall Department of Public Works on Monday afternoon issued a boil water advisory for all those who use the water system east of the Champlain Canal, toward Vermont.

Whitehall DPW is encouraging all water users in this area to boil tap water that is used for human consumption.

The notice was issued in connection with a previous water main break.

Bottled water that is certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health is also encouraged.

This advisory is in effect until further notice, according to Whitehall officials.

