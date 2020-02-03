Whitehall couple accused of welfare fraud

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall husband and wife face felony charges for allegedly welfare fraud in Washington County, police said.

Harry S. Van Guilder Jr., 51, and Terri Van Guilder, 51, both of Mountain Street, were charged with counts of grand larceny and welfare fraud, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

They are accused of receiving more than $3,000 in public assistance payments to which they weren't entitled.

Both were arraigned Friday in Washington County Court and released pending prosecution.

The Sheriff's Office and county Department of Social Services investigated the case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1