Whitehall couple accused of welfare fraud
0 comments

Whitehall couple accused of welfare fraud

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall husband and wife face felony charges for allegedly welfare fraud in Washington County, police said.

Harry S. Van Guilder Jr., 51, and Terri Van Guilder, 51, both of Mountain Street, were charged with counts of grand larceny and welfare fraud, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

They are accused of receiving more than $3,000 in public assistance payments to which they weren't entitled.

Both were arraigned Friday in Washington County Court and released pending prosecution.

The Sheriff's Office and county Department of Social Services investigated the case.

+1 
Harry Van Guilder

Harry Van Guilder
+1 
Terri Van Guilder

Terri Van Guilder
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News