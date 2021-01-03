Whitehall Central School recognizes resilient Railroaders

In late fall, he and parents started talking about how to recognize students who were persevering despite the challenges. They decided to start the Railroader award to let kids know “we see you and your hard work,” Montville said.

Parents and PTA members Kim LaCroix, Penny Hollister and Heather Gordon rallied support and helped with the purchase and donation of gift cards from Dollar General and other local businesses.

The program honors one student a week from each academic level: elementary, junior high and senior high. Any member of the staff or faculty can nominate a student anonymously. Recipients are chosen randomly from the submissions.

Montville has received 78 nominations to date, enough to keep the program going to the end of March. Some students were recommended multiple times.

“I do not say ‘winners’ as it is not about competition as much as showcasing their capacity to be resilient and ‘feel seen and heard’ in what they do,” Montville said in an email.

The first three students received a certificate and gift card on Dec. 4. The program continued through the Christmas break.

Montville was able to present the first rounds in person.