Whitehall Central School recognizes resilient Railroaders

WHITEHALL — A home-schooler who re-enrolls halfway through the semester and catches up with her class’s English textbook in two days, a student who transfers to the district in the midst of remote learning but “always gives his best,” and a student who keeps showing up for online classes even though her home has no furnace and she has to sit in the family car to stay warm.
These are some recipients of the Railroaders Resilience Recognition Award, honored for their dedication and perseverance in spite of academic and personal challenges before and during the pandemic, according to Whitehall Central School guidance counselor Topher Montville.
Other recipients include a student who struggled last year but has flourished with remote learning, and a student who stays abreast with classroom and BOCES classes despite family issues, no internet at home, and physical problems.
“There are so many negative stories about COVID, but it’s also important to tell the stories that are positive,” Montville said.
The situation at Whitehall is especially difficult. A storm in late August sent a flood of sewage into the school, leaving much of it unusable until repairs can be completed. Although elementary students have had some in-person instruction, high school and middle school classes have been entirely remote.
Montville runs a monthly “Parent Cafe,” where parents can discuss issues in what he called “a judgment-free space.”
In late fall, he and parents started talking about how to recognize students who were persevering despite the challenges. They decided to start the Railroader award to let kids know “we see you and your hard work,” Montville said.
Parents and PTA members Kim LaCroix, Penny Hollister and Heather Gordon rallied support and helped with the purchase and donation of gift cards from Dollar General and other local businesses.
The program honors one student a week from each academic level: elementary, junior high and senior high. Any member of the staff or faculty can nominate a student anonymously. Recipients are chosen randomly from the submissions.
Montville has received 78 nominations to date, enough to keep the program going to the end of March. Some students were recommended multiple times.
“I do not say ‘winners’ as it is not about competition as much as showcasing their capacity to be resilient and ‘feel seen and heard’ in what they do,” Montville said in an email.
The first three students received a certificate and gift card on Dec. 4. The program continued through the Christmas break.
Montville was able to present the first rounds in person.
“The joy on their faces was just so heartwarming,” he said. Because of rising infection rates, he now mails the awards, with a call to parents beforehand so they know to expect the envelope.
The school is featuring the recipients on the school’s Facebook page and Twitter account. Community members, including alumni from as far away as Florida, “comment on the program and share congratulations/support for the award recipients,” school Superintendent Patrick Dee wrote in an email.
The program “seems to be gaining much positive traction with the help of our community, partnerships with WPTA and faculty support for our children. This is what Railroader Nation does and does well: We support our children to the best of our ability regardless of the challenges that we may face.”
“There are so many things we can learn from kids if we’re just quiet and listen,” Montville said.
The school has a focus on “building capacity,” helping students develop the resources to overcome obstacles.
“The bigger your container (of resilience), the more you can carry and even share some,” Montville said. “Not everything will be great, but if you have resources, you’ll be surprised what you can do.”