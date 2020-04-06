Whitehall brother, sister get birthday surprise

WHITEHALL — Julia and Seth Arquette were playing basketball outside their home Saturday when they saw the cars and heard the horns.
“I was told to be outside,” said their mother, Carrianne Arquette, who had no idea that dozens of friends and family were going to be driving by their rural home on Greenmount Cemetery Lane on Saturday.
Julia Arquette turned 14 on April 2. Her brother, Seth, turned 11 on April 6. Neither kid was able to celebrate their birthdays with friends or family due to coronavirus social distancing rules.
Seth shares his birthday with their father, Jerry Arquette, who unexpectedly passed away in November.
“It was really cool. The kids were excited,” Arquette said. “I’ve been trying to figure out how to make their birthdays special this year without Jerry.”
Arquette said she knew this year — their first birthdays without their father — would be particularly hard, made even more difficult because the kids wouldn’t be able to celebrate with their extended family and friends, whom they haven’t seen in three weeks.
Dozens of people, including some of the kids’ teachers, drove by, honking their horns and holding up birthday signs. They dropped off gifts like candy, money, balloons and cards.
“It was really cool,” Julia said.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” said Seth, who planned to play hooky from school Monday to celebrate his birthday.
The kids both got to choose what to eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert on their birthdays, said Arquette.
Seth said he was planning on steak and eggs for breakfast, sushi for lunch, ribs and loaded nachos for dinner and vanilla cake for dessert.
“He’s got expensive taste,” his mother laughed. “Julia has pasta salad and tacos, stuff that normal kids eat. Seth is steak and sushi and ribs.”
Their father was the chef in the family, Arquette said, and often introduced the kids to all kinds of new foods. They’re not afraid to try anything, said Arquette, who had to visit three different stores to find sushi.
Arquette was grateful to the Whitehall community for showing up for her children Saturday.
“I’m so blessed to live here with everything that’s happened,” Arquette said. “Everybody’s just always been there for us. It doesn’t surprise me at all with Whitehall.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
