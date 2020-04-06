Whitehall brother, sister get birthday surprise

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHITEHALL — Julia and Seth Arquette were playing basketball outside their home Saturday when they saw the cars and heard the horns.

“I was told to be outside,” said their mother, Carrianne Arquette, who had no idea that dozens of friends and family were going to be driving by their rural home on Greenmount Cemetery Lane on Saturday.

Julia Arquette turned 14 on April 2. Her brother, Seth, turned 11 on April 6. Neither kid was able to celebrate their birthdays with friends or family due to coronavirus social distancing rules.

Seth shares his birthday with their father, Jerry Arquette, who unexpectedly passed away in November.

“It was really cool. The kids were excited,” Arquette said. “I’ve been trying to figure out how to make their birthdays special this year without Jerry.”

Arquette said she knew this year — their first birthdays without their father — would be particularly hard, made even more difficult because the kids wouldn’t be able to celebrate with their extended family and friends, whom they haven’t seen in three weeks.