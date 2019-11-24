{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — The boil water order for the village of Whitehall has been lifted as of 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The village has been experiencing water problems including leaks. Portions of the village lost all water last Wednesday until the problem was resolved on Thursday.

Village officials have been working to try to fix the water system, which dates back to 1910.

