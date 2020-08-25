Whitehall begins cleaning up from storm damage

“Based on the assessments and an expedited plan of action for cleanup and repairs, we anticipate that school will still be able to open as scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, although it may be entirely online until repairs and remediation can be completed,” Dee said in a letter to the community. “We will keep you up-to-date on our progress as well as with additional instructional information as we have a better understanding of repair and remediation timeline.”

“Our community has already had our share of challenges, and together we will persevere through yet another one,” Dee added.

Joe Kelley, owner of Joe’s Pizza, said the storm caused a sinkhole to open up underneath the foundation of his building. He put about $20,000 into renovating the business during the last couple of months.

“It’s frustrating,” he said.

A boil water advisory remains in effect. The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Co. is distributing bottled water at its firehouse. The state is providing the water.