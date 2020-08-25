Whitehall begins cleaning up from storm damage

WHITEHALL — Whitehall residents and businesses began cleaning up Tuesday after powerful storms ripped through the area on Monday night.
The National Weather Service estimated that 5.85 inches of rain fell.
Village Mayor Phil Smith said the damage is still being assessed because not much could be done Monday night.
“The storm came through and blew everything down almost immediately,” he said.
Village Hall was completely flooded and a Quick Response crew was on scene Tuesday to begin the cleanup process.
Paper documents are going to be transported off-site and freeze-dried in an effort to preserve them, according to Smith. Village information technology crews are working to set up government operations remotely.
The storm took one of Paul Gould’s trees in his Pauline Street yard and tilted it at an angle. Another tree was damaged.
“It was crazy. The wind was going everywhere. The water was going everywhere,” he said.
His porch was flooded, but no one was injured and there was no other damage.
Whitehall Central School had extensive damage to its elementary and junior-high school buildings, including flooding and roof damage. Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee said insurance adjusters, roofing experts and water remediation experts were on site shortly after the storm to assess the damage and begin the necessary repairs.
“Based on the assessments and an expedited plan of action for cleanup and repairs, we anticipate that school will still be able to open as scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, although it may be entirely online until repairs and remediation can be completed,” Dee said in a letter to the community. “We will keep you up-to-date on our progress as well as with additional instructional information as we have a better understanding of repair and remediation timeline.”
“Our community has already had our share of challenges, and together we will persevere through yet another one,” Dee added.
Joe Kelley, owner of Joe’s Pizza, said the storm caused a sinkhole to open up underneath the foundation of his building. He put about $20,000 into renovating the business during the last couple of months.
“It’s frustrating,” he said.
A boil water advisory remains in effect. The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Co. is distributing bottled water at its firehouse. The state is providing the water.
In addition, fire and police officials and representatives from the Washington county Department of Public Safety will continue assessing storm-related damage. People directly affected by flooding to their residences or businesses in need of an assessment are asked to contact the county's Operations Center at 518-746-2500 to arrange a site visit. Assessments are being conducted in coordination with local officials, code enforcement and state Office of Fire Prevention & Control personnel.
