{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — The village of Whitehall is searching for a major leak in the water system, according to officials.

Users were alerted to conserve water late Monday night until the leak can be located, isolated and repaired, according to a message on the Whitehall Police Department social media page.

According to a message posted on the school website, the high school was dismissed at 1 p.m. and the elementary school will follow at 2:15 p.m. due to a lack of water pressure.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments