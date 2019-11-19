WHITEHALL — The village of Whitehall is searching for a major leak in the water system, according to officials.
Users were alerted to conserve water late Monday night until the leak can be located, isolated and repaired, according to a message on the Whitehall Police Department social media page.
According to a message posted on the school website, the high school was dismissed at 1 p.m. and the elementary school will follow at 2:15 p.m. due to a lack of water pressure.
