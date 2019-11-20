WHITEHALL — Water pressure issues in the village of Whitehall appear to not be from a leak, but from too much air in the lines, said Mayor Phil Smith on Tuesday.
Users were alerted to conserve water late Monday night due to the lack of pressure, according to a message on the Whitehall Police Department social media page.
The lack of flow also dismissed the high school and elementary schools early, according to a message posted on their websites.
The village is now under a boil-water order due to the ongoing work on the water system.
Smith said the New York Rural Water Association, which helps local communities for free, could not detect a leak in the village’s lines Monday night.
“It was determined, because of previous water leaks, we believe there was air in the water system, creating a vacuum and blockage in the system so the water won’t go through,” Smith said.
The village’s Department of Public Works crew were bleeding the lines of air so the system could work correctly. Smith said as of 3:20 p.m. that he noticed water pressure was increasing.
It could be a couple of days for water pressure to get back up to speed, Smith said.
