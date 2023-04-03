WHITEHALL — Adriana Strong has been selected as the next principal of Whitehall Elementary School.

A news release from the district on Monday said Strong will be appointed to the position at the April 17 Board of Education meeting, with the plan for her to begin working with interim Elementary Principal John Godfrey in mid-May.

Strong will begin her duties as elementary principal officially on July 1.

“In addition to Mrs. Strong’s qualifications, we believe her experience working in a small rural school made her a stand-out and a great fit for the Whitehall community. We are looking forward to welcoming her to the district,” Whitehall Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee said in a news release.

Strong has been an educator for nine years and has been teaching fifth grade in the Hartford Central School District for the past seven. She earned her undergraduate degree in childhood education from SUNY Cortland and a master’s degree in special education from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. She holds certifications in grades 1-6 general education, students with disabilities grades 1-6, as well as a School Building Leader certificate, according to the release.

“The Whitehall Board of Education is looking forward to working with Mrs. Strong, along with our entire administrative team, toward the advancement of our staff, students and the community of Whitehall. We are looking to her stability, integrity, and strong collaborative nature to move our elementary school in a productive direction,” Whitehall Board of Education President Roxanne Waters said.