Whitehall agrees to team up with Granville for football

Once the fiercest of rivals on the high school gridiron, Granville and Whitehall will be joining forces for next fall's football season. (Corrected.)

The two football programs — whose decades-ago battles in the shadow of the Green Mountains are the stuff of local legend — had their merger approved Monday night by the Whitehall Board of Education.

This year's football season will begin in April as part of the “Fall 2” sports, which were delayed to spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The merger will not happen this season.

Whitehall Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee said there would be a head coach from each district and shared input into the program. Dee and Granville Superintendent Tom McGurl and the coaching staff will meet to discuss expectations.

“We want to ensure that all of our students are treated equally and the right students and the safe students are put on the field,” Dee said.

The districts will share practices, home games and transportation, according to Dee.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whitehall Board of Education Vice President Frank Barber was excited about the merger.