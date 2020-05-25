Whitehall adopts status-quo school budget

WHITEHALL — The Whitehall Board of Education is seeking voter approval for a budget of just over $17 million that maintains all programs and staff.
The budget would increase spending by 1.12%.The tax levy would increase by 1.95% to $5.683 million. The district could have increased the levy up to its 4.23% cap.
The property tax levy funds one-third of the budget, with state aid funding a little less than two-thirds. Whitehall is set to receive nearly $10.7 million, which is an increase of 126,000. The district is also tapping $313,000 from dedicated reserves and $300,000 from its surplus account.
Business Manager Kate DuBois said the district was able to make trims without affecting services.
“We’re able to maintain the program, strengthen our literacy (initiatives) and improve the upkeep of our facilities,” she said during the May 19 board meeting, which was held virtually and the audio recorded.
Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee estimated that an average home assessed at $100,000 would see their tax bill increase by about $10.
He pointed out that Whitehall, which has about 750 students, has the third-lowest per-pupil cost among the 31 districts in the local BOCES. He is confident that the budget put forward for the election is “fair and reasonable during these difficult times.”
“Our students continue to be our number one priority, and this budget maintains the programs and opportunity that will allow our dedicated and professional educators of Whitehall to help our students grow and learn and succeed now and into the future,” he said in an email.
The district is continuing to monitor developments out of Albany and if the governor will have to withhold aid if state revenues come in worse than expected, according to DuBois.
She added that the district is saving a substantial amount of money because of the school building closure. They are not spending money on transportation and field trips and supplies.
DuBois said that money will be kept in fund balance to help get through the financial crisis.
Also on the mail-in ballot, which is due back to the district on June 9, voters are asked to authorize the purchase one 65-passenger school bus and one 30-passenger wheelchair accessible bus at a cost not to exceed $260,119.
Four seats on the Board of Education are available. Incumbents Thomas Baker, Richard LaChapelle and Patricia Norton and running and the other candidates are George Armstrong, Amy Michaud and Roslyn Stark-Lambert.
A budget hearing will take place on June 1 on 6 p.m. The audio will be streamed via the district website.
