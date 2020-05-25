Whitehall adopts status-quo school budget

“Our students continue to be our number one priority, and this budget maintains the programs and opportunity that will allow our dedicated and professional educators of Whitehall to help our students grow and learn and succeed now and into the future,” he said in an email.

The district is continuing to monitor developments out of Albany and if the governor will have to withhold aid if state revenues come in worse than expected, according to DuBois.

She added that the district is saving a substantial amount of money because of the school building closure. They are not spending money on transportation and field trips and supplies.

DuBois said that money will be kept in fund balance to help get through the financial crisis.

Also on the mail-in ballot, which is due back to the district on June 9, voters are asked to authorize the purchase one 65-passenger school bus and one 30-passenger wheelchair accessible bus at a cost not to exceed $260,119.

Four seats on the Board of Education are available. Incumbents Thomas Baker, Richard LaChapelle and Patricia Norton and running and the other candidates are George Armstrong, Amy Michaud and Roslyn Stark-Lambert.

A budget hearing will take place on June 1 on 6 p.m. The audio will be streamed via the district website.

