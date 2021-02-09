White Creek man dies from suspected overdose

WHITE CREEK — A White Creek man is dead from a suspected drug overdose.
State police responded to a residence at about 10:30 a.m. Monday for an unattended death.
A 53-year-old man was found dead in the home and a preliminary investigation suggests the death is consistent with a drug overdose, police said.
It is not known if it is connected to a rash of overdoses the area has seen because of fentanyl-laced cocaine. The official cause will be determined pending autopsy report and toxicology, according to police.
