The Washington County Department of Public Safety reminded the public Friday that a couple of culvert replacements will close some local roads next week.
County Route 36 in Kingsbury will be closed to all traffic starting Monday between Rock City and Dubes roads. The culvert replacement is expected to take two weeks, the department said in a news release.
The detour for vehicles is from Rock City Road to state Route 4, or Dubes Road to Bentley Road. Commercial trucks will be directed to county Route 35 to state Route 32 and then to state Route 4.
In White Creek starting Tuesday, county Route 68 will be closed to all traffic between Meeting House and Niles roads. The project is expected to take one week.
The detour, according to the department, is from Meeting House Road to Niles Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.