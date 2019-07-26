{{featured_button_text}}

The Washington County Department of Public Safety reminded the public Friday that a couple of culvert replacements will close some local roads next week.

County Route 36 in Kingsbury will be closed to all traffic starting Monday between Rock City and Dubes roads. The culvert replacement is expected to take two weeks, the department said in a news release.

The detour for vehicles is from Rock City Road to state Route 4, or Dubes Road to Bentley Road. Commercial trucks will be directed to county Route 35 to state Route 32 and then to state Route 4.

In White Creek starting Tuesday, county Route 68 will be closed to all traffic between Meeting House and Niles roads. The project is expected to take one week.

The detour, according to the department, is from Meeting House Road to Niles Road.

