GREENWICH — After a year off, the Whipple City Festival returns to Greenwich on Saturday.
From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., part of Main Street will become a pedestrian mall lined with local businesses and community groups, with food and some live music.
“The focus will be on businesses and community organizations rebounding from the pandemic,” said Kelly Stephen Eustis, managing director of the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce. “It’s kind of a one-year celebration” of village businesses reopening last June after the spring 2020 COVID shutdown, he said.
The chamber’s festival committee began planning the event in April, when it seemed likely that state COVID regulations would allow some kind of street festival by June, Eustis said. The committee had provisionally planned a “Back to Business” event for last October, but had to put that on hold as COVID cases began to rise. Saturday’s event “is very similar to what we had planned last fall,” he said.
The festival will lack the parade, live bands at the gazebo, beer garden, kids' fun zone and horse-drawn wagon rides around the village that have been popular in other years, but there will be three mobile food vendors as well as local businesses offering their own specialties, including Cloud 9 Coffee Lounge, Wicked Wicks Creations and More, and Argyle Brewing Co., Eustis said. Some businesses will have live acoustic performers out front, he said. Several new businesses have opened downtown and the festival will help introduce them to new customers.
The festival has been moved from its usual location around Mowry Park to the two blocks between Hill and Washington streets.
“This year it’s more in the village,” Eustis said.
Through traffic on Route 372 will be diverted via Washington, Bleeker and Hill streets. John Street will be open only to local traffic. On-street parking is available elsewhere in the village.
For more information, visit www.whipplecityfestival.com or follow the Greater Greenwich Chamber on Instagram and Facebook.