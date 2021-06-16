GREENWICH — After a year off, the Whipple City Festival returns to Greenwich on Saturday.

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., part of Main Street will become a pedestrian mall lined with local businesses and community groups, with food and some live music.

“The focus will be on businesses and community organizations rebounding from the pandemic,” said Kelly Stephen Eustis, managing director of the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce. “It’s kind of a one-year celebration” of village businesses reopening last June after the spring 2020 COVID shutdown, he said.

The chamber’s festival committee began planning the event in April, when it seemed likely that state COVID regulations would allow some kind of street festival by June, Eustis said. The committee had provisionally planned a “Back to Business” event for last October, but had to put that on hold as COVID cases began to rise. Saturday’s event “is very similar to what we had planned last fall,” he said.