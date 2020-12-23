Where is Bedford Falls of 'It's a Wonderful Life'? It could be your town

Sleuths try to point to a number of geographic clues that supposedly point to one city over another, but they're either surprisingly vague or surprisingly common.

Genesee Street

The Bailey Building and Loan lies near the intersection of Genesee Street, something Seneca Falls has touted. Cortland doesn't have a Genesee Street, but Batavia, Montour Falls, Auburn, Skaneateles and Binghamton all have some variant. So do Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo, but they've already been ruled out.

Iron truss bridge

George jumps from the bridge to save Clarence (who was really saving George), and Seneca Falls does have one. But so does Cortland, on Port Watson Street over the Tioughnioga River. Binghamton has a majestic bridge on South Washington Street over the Susquehanna River. So did Owego, although it was replaced a few years ago. In fact, iron-truss bridges dot upstate New York like freckles.

The streets and houses

George Bailey runs down the median of a divided main street in the climax, and Seneca Falls once had one. But many communities have divided streets, and still do. Look at south Church Street in Cortland, for example.