It’s one of the modern myths of health care: A doctor’s referral is a personal recommendation.
Patients often think they have been referred to a specialist that the doctor knows has expertly handled the patient’s exact condition.
But doctors and health care groups say that’s not the case. For most issues, doctors refer patients to a specialist in their health network. They may not know the specialist personally, much less know that the specialist is the best for the job.
The mistaken belief that all referrals have the full weight of a personal recommendation regularly leads to complaints from patients, according to the state medical association. They often hear that patients are suspicious when referred to other members of a doctor’s medical network, worried that they might not get the best medical care because of a financial incentive to keep patients within the business group.
The truth is, it’s against federal law for doctors to refer patients to anyone with whom they have a financial arrangement. But hospital networks — like Glens Falls Hospital’s network of primary care doctors and specialists — are exempt from the law. They are allowed to refer within the network because it helps keep hospitals financially viable.
Glens Falls Hospital has been transparent about this, with CEO Dianne Shugrue saying the hospital network’s specialists bring essential funding the hospital.
But the state medical association, the national patient foundation and health insurers are trying to bust the myth because they want patients to understand they can choose their own specialist.
There’s more than one way to treat most conditions. Some doctors are more conservative, which might suit a patient who wants fewer medical interventions. Some doctors are more aggressive, which might be the better choice for those seeking immediate results.
So patient advocates encourage patients to interview doctors, get second opinions and consider all the options — not just one doctor’s preferred treatment plan.
But many patients still think that they should stick with whoever their doctor referred.
“I would trust that they have my best interests at heart and have done their research,” Tamberlyn Dickinson of Glens Falls said. She would follow their referral, she said.
CHPHP insurance spokeswoman Allie Skinner wants patients to do their own research instead.
“You still have the ability to shop around,” said Skinner. “Yes, trust your doctor and take their advice (to see a specialist), but also do your research.”
Most insurers no longer even require a referral, Skinner noted. That was dropped when plans became larger than just local networks, because logistically it no longer made sense. It wasn’t intended as a way to encourage patients to choose their own specialist.
“But this is a nice consequence,” she said. “Now you have greater choice.”
CDPHP and other insurers rank doctors on quality scores. There are multiple websites where patients can review doctors. And price can also vary tremendously. CHPHP has a phone line on which they will personally estimate costs for different physicians, based on their contracts.
United Healthcare has a cost estimator on its website that allows patients to choose a doctor, see which medical facility that doctor would perform the treatment in question and review the cost for every step along the way, including follow-up appointments or physical therapy after surgery.
Skinner stressed that cost shouldn’t be the patient’s only factor.
“You can easily access reviews,” she said. “We have a Top Doctors list on quality and on patient satisfaction.”
Getting assistance from the insurer also helps the patient to pick a doctor who is covered by the patient’s health insurance. Referrals do not always lead to a covered physician, so even if a patient would prefer to stick with the referral, they should check on that, Skinner said.
Locally, many specialists are part of the Glens Falls Hospital network. Shugrue, the hospital’s CEO, has said the hospital needs those specialists to bring in much-needed revenue. Primary care doctors in the network generally refer to specialists in the network, and then treatment is generally performed at Glens Falls Hospital, helping the hospital keep its doors open.
That’s a typical hospital business strategy, said Mollie Gelburd, associate director of government affairs at Medical Group Management Association.
“It’s common for hospitals to encourage physicians to keep referrals and business within network,” she said.
The practice helps the hospital network make money, or at least stay in the black. But it’s not all about money — doctors can easily transfer records electronically to other doctors in the network.
Still, she said doctors should make it clear that they are referring within the hospital network.
“Physicians should be transparent about their financial relationships with other providers and should answer any questions patients have about referrals or potential conflicts of interest,” she said.
Gelburd and the Patient Advocate Foundation also say that patients should do their own research, especially with chronic conditions. They should not assume that the doctor they were referred to is the best for them.
The foundation tells patients to ask for a second referral, or simply make an appointment with a different specialist on their own, by calling it a “second opinion.”
“Seeking a doctor at a different hospital or medical facility might open you up to more variety or treatment philosophies that may be better suited to your needs,” the foundation wrote in a post on how to pick a different specialist. “Keep in mind that although some doctor’s opinions may differ on course of treatment, that doesn’t necessarily mean either doctor is flat wrong. Some doctors are more conservative with treatment recommendations, while others are more aggressive.”
For example, in terms of prostate cancer, some doctors advocate a “wait and see” policy. But some patients can’t live with that. They are willing to endure surgery now, even if the cancer might be treatable in less aggressive ways.
Saratoga resident Jim Hill decided on surgery to treat his prostate cancer. He asked his specialist for pros and cons on that decision, and he was given a “very technical” pamphlet written by a doctor.
Surgery seemed daunting.
“The treatment often leaves men with incontinence and impotence,” Hill said.
He could have started with radiation instead to avoid those side effects.
“But once you have it, you can’t do surgery as a follow-up, or it’s difficult to do that,” he said. “These are not simple decisions. I was relatively young — 56 — that’s young. I had an advanced cancer. Those circumstances made surgery a more likely decision.”
His brother-in-law chose radiation. But both of them recognized that they were the ultimate decision-makers and should choose a doctor who could perform the treatment they selected for themselves.
Hill has now written a book about that decision-making process called “Midpoint: Manhood, Masculinity, and Prostate Cancer.”
The idea that a patient can choose their own specialist, instead of following their primary doctor’s referral, is new to many people.
And researching other doctors can be intimidating.
“I think they like to keep it in the same network. I don’t really care,” said Cindy Savio. “I don’t know any of the doctors. I’m not an expert, so I have to assume my doctor’s right.”
Other Glens Falls residents said they would view an out-of-hospital-network referral as a “real” referral. All others, they said, were just a business decision.
Bob Savio recalled the time a doctor referred a family member to a children’s neurosurgeon in Albany — “the best of the best,” he said.
“So sometimes they send them to the right people,” he said.
Muriel Young, who recently moved to the area, said she was impressed that her new doctor’s office printed out a list of all the physicians in the area for a specialty she needed. They wrote “recommended” next to the one closest to her house, but it was clearly a recommendation based on location alone. Having the entire list was far more useful than a referral to one specific doctor, since she could now research them all.
“Because, of course, I was aware of the one near my house — it’s only 2 miles away. It’s the other ones I didn’t know of, and now I had a whole list,” she said.
