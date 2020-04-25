When you can't leave home, books offer a way out

“He wrote all these beautiful stories (such as “The Singing Wilderness,” published in 1956, and “Listening Point,” published in 1958), with beautiful imagery of water and land. He writes prose, but very poetic prose. He helps you develop a relationship with and awareness to nature,” she said.

She has also been browsing in “The Adirondack Reader,” a compilation of writing about the region from the last four centuries, in which she has learned the early British settlers of the Adirondacks “were not very moral people,” she said.

She likes to dip into poetry at times, and the Bible, too, she said.

She and Doug have changed some of their habits, instituting “no-streaming Sundays,” for instance, which they reserve for books and other creative and quiet pursuits, like playing Scrabble and the guitar.

They are not suffering, but the “hardship is watching other people struggle,” Doug said.

“We do what we can. We know a few people who are home ill. By the time this is over, we will all know somebody who has died from this.”

He expects lasting changes to come out of the pandemic.

“My days of shaking hands are over,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll ever go back to the old ways of doing things.”

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

