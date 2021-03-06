When the political gets personal, relationships can suffer

But she has also found the divisiveness is no longer restricted to public protests or social media but is bleeding into her everyday life. A couple of weeks ago, a man standing next to her in line at a local grocery store was wearing a mask adorned with a swastika. When she stared at it, he swore at her.

“I think the division is here to stay,” she said. “I don’t know if we’ll ever truly come together. I feel like we’re in a civil war. I try to surround myself now with like-minded people.”

She has made overtures to counterprotesters but has been rebuffed, she said.

“I’ve reached out and said, hey, I bet we have things in common. And the answer was, ‘Why would I want to talk to you? You’re a snowflake retard,’” she said.

Brigid Martin, also of South Glens Falls, has run for local office and is now the Moreau town historian. Although she is a Democrat, she supported Republican Todd Kusnierz for town supervisor because he puts aside politics to get things done for the good of the community, she said.

She, too, had a relationship founder on the rocks of political difference.

“When we met he was a Republican. We kind of decided we wouldn’t talk about it. When Trump won, he could never ever see my point of view.