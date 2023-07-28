The Glen Creek Road bridge over Glen Creek in Johnsburg closed Friday, July 28 at 9 a.m. for a replacement project. Motorists can take the newly-opened able to use the newly replaced Dippikill Road bridge which reopened Friday morning after work was completed.

The two-lane, metal grate Glen Creek Road bridge dates back to approximately 1977. It will be replaced with a standard steel-beamed, concrete deck bridge with an expected completion date of October 2023.

Motorists should use the signed detour while the bridge project is ongoing, and can use the Dippikill Road bridge, county officials say.