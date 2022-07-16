What's in a name? Town finally became Lake Luzerne in honor of French diplomat

LAKE LUZERNE — Dr. Richard Dressner has spent the last 30 years vacationing at his cabin on Lake Luzerne.

Several months ago, the history professor and passionate collector found a letter for sale online by the Le Chevalier de La Luzerne written in 1788.

“I’ve used the name ‘Luzerne’ a hundred, a thousand times, but I’ve never really thought about ‘who is Luzerne? Why was the town and when was the town named for Luzerne?’” said Dressner, president of Capital Development, a consulting firm offering capital campaign counsel to museums, historic sites and patriotic organizations.

After extensive research, Dressner, along with David K. Allison, curator emeritus at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, tried to uncover Lake Luzerne’s connection to French diplomat Anne-César, Le Chevalier de La Luzerne, the town’s namesake, considered one of the unsung heroes of the American Revolution.

Dressner and Allison will be featured at the Hadley-Luzerne Historical Society’s Speaker Series at the Lake Luzerne Town Hall at 7 p.m. on Aug. 3.

At the event, Dressner and Allison will unveil a digital reproduction on canvas of a portrait of Le Chevalier de La Luzerne originally painted by Charles Wilson Peale.

Dressner will also present the letter he purchased online to the town.

“We became aware that most of the people that lived in Lake Luzerne, or visited there all their lives, had never seen a picture of Luzerne and certainly had never seen a color picture,” Allison said.

Lake Luzerne was known as Westfield in 1767 after the end of the French and Indian War. It was a part of the town of Queensbury. The name was changed to Fairfield in 1792 as a separate town detached from Queensbury.

In 1808, the state Legislature approved the petition to change the name to Luzerne, the name it used until “Lake” was added in 1963.

“There are some theories, but no written authoritative record on why it changed its name to Luzerne,” Dressner said, “and it is still a bit of a mystery.”

There was at the time another town in Herkimer County also named Fairfield, a fact some historians have surmised might have precipitated the name change, he said.

“I can’t authoritatively say why this town selected the name Luzerne,” Dressner said, adding, “There is no question that it was named in honor of this particular man.”

The diplomat

Anne-César, Le Chevalier de La Luzerne was the French ambassador to the United States from 1779 to 1784, the most critical years of the American Revolution. He was born into nobility on July 15, 1741, in France. He spent his early career in the military and entered the diplomatic service in 1776. King Louis XVI first appointed him to Bavaria, then to the United States.

“For two and a half years, he is the first and only ambassador from a foreign country to recognize American independence,” said Dressner, adding that France was the first nation to aid the United States in fighting the war against Britain.

France was concerned about protecting its interests in North America and around the world. France wanted America to have as much military, naval and financial support as possible from the French government, he said.

Luzerne was very friendly with the founding fathers and had close personal relationships with members of the Continental Congress in Philadelphia, where he resided.

“He was successful in helping Washington secure congressional support for the Continental Army, and he also pushed very hard for a strong central government,” Dressner said. “In 1781 we did adopt the Articles of Confederation, and it was to France’s interest and it was to Luzerne’s credit that America kept pushing toward a stronger central government.”

Luzerne returned to France in 1784. Four years later, he was appointed ambassador to the Court of St. James, the most important diplomatic post in 1788 until his death in 1791.

A letter from George Washington to Luzerne on March 29, 1783, extolled the diplomat’s part in the American Revolution.

“The part your excellency has acted in the cause of America and the great and benevolent share you have taken in the establishment of her independence, are deeply impressed on my mind, and will not be effaced from my remembrance, or that of the citizens of America,” Washington wrote.

An international war

“Early in the Republic, the question of who would be the most important European power for the new United States was very much in question,” Allison said.

Alexander Hamilton and George Washington both were inclined to look to Great Britain, Allison said, while Thomas Jefferson and James Madison were more interested in developing relationships with the French.

Towns with names like “Luzerne,” “Vergennes,” “Rochambeau,” and later on, “Lafayette,” are all based on French men who fought for independence for America.

“One of the things that I think Americans don’t understand is that the American Revolution could never have been won by America if it hadn’t become much bigger than the revolution in America,” Allison said. “It became a world war. People don’t know that battles were fought all over the world.”

The last battle of the American Revolution, he noted, was fought in India.

“The revolutionary leaders in America had a lot of spirit, but they didn’t really have a lot of resources,” he said, “no major army and no navy at all. So unless they could get support from European powers there was no way they could win.”

Allison encourages Americans — as the country approaches its 250th anniversary — to understand the international perspective of the American Revolution.

“This is not just a story about the colonists and the British,” Allison said. “It’s a world story.”

His talk on Aug. 3 in Lake Luzerne will focus on this broader subject.

“This international aspect, we think, is equally important as well as recognizing the sacrifices of the people who were involved with the revolution at that time,” Allison said.

Dressner and Allison have invited town and county historians from Saratoga and Warren counties to participate in a roundtable discussion on Aug. 4. They will discuss what the towns in the region were doing at the time of the American Revolution and how that history could affect the town’s identity today.

“Most people think that the revolution was about combat,” Allison said. “And it was about combat, but it was also about diplomacy. The end of the war was mostly a diplomatic ending, not an absolute victory.”

It was a conditional surrender with complex treaties with four different parties, he said. Luzerne was a consummate diplomat, and his involvement influenced how the war ended.

“That’s why the name Luzerne is really more than just symbolic,” Dressner said. “It does say something about the identity of America and it should have an impact on how we think about America in the world today.”