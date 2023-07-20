Get outside this weekend to enjoy the summer heat at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market Blueberry Festival or enjoy some live music at The Shirt Factory’s GEM Fest.

If looking to beat the heat, the Lake George Dinner Theater or a women’s historic fashion show by the Wiawaka Women’s Center.

GEM Fest

GLENS FALLS — The seventh year of the Glens Falls Entertainment & Music Festival will kick off on Friday July 21 and jam through Saturday evening at The Shirt Factory and across Glens Falls.

The seven stages will be at The Queensbury Hotel, The Shirt Factory, Downtown Social, Mean Max Brew Works, Sweet Side Records, Rock Hill Bakehouse, Fenimore’s.

On Friday, Chestnut Grove, Capital Zen, and Precious Metals will be playing at The Queensbury Hotel and Jason Irwin will be at Fenimore’s.

Saturday’s lineup is jam packed with bands hitting the stage at The Shirt Factory, Downtown Social, Mean Max Brew Works, and Fenimore’s. Seize Atlantis, Sly Fox & The Hustlers, the Peter Annello Trio, The Spot, and other local artists will be on one of the four stages at the factory and downtown.

All ages are welcome but those under 18 need to be with a parent or guardian. Guests and belongings are subject to search upon entry.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

4th Annual Blueberry Festival

Glens Falls Distillery’s Ann Ettinger serves customers at a prior Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market Blueberry Festival.

WARRENBURG — The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market will be hosting its fourth annual Blueberry Festival on Friday evening from 3 to 6 p.m.

The market is held at 173 River Street in Warrensburg and will have local vendors, fresh local berries, a variety of fruit, baked goods, cheeses, and more. Early and late varieties of organically grown blueberries will enhance the preserves, baked goods, cheeses, and distilled beverages will be available for both tasting and purchase. Master gardeners alongside local blueberry experts will provide information on how to grow your own blueberries.

Food sampling, beverage tasting, face painting by Megan Pierce, live music, and hands on “Take & Make” craft kits by Richards Library Director Shelby Burkhardt will all be available at the festival. North Country Microgreens, Kelm View Farms, Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm, Sugar Mountain Cookies, and many others vendors will be participating.

For more information call 518-466-5497 or email taawhalen@yahoo.com.

Summer Concert Series by The Park

GLENS FALLS — The Clements Brothers is the band on deck this week for The Park Theater’s Summer Concert Series.

George and Charles Clements, identical twins from New England and have been playing and writing music together for as long as they can remember. The band marks their first project together since playing in the internationally touring grass-roots band, ‘The Lonely Heartstring Band’ with whom they put out two albums on Rounder Records.

With roots, rock, bluegrass, jazz, and classical influences. George on guitar and Charles on bass, aim to capture their singer-songwriter sensibilities in a unique blended voice, at once enthralling and intimate, groovy and serene. They are joined by drummer Mike Harmon, who joined the band after an impromptu late night set at the Ossipee Music festival. He adds his unique roots-conscious musicality to the group’s evolving sound.

The trio is a fusion of each member’s unique musical journey, and the result is music all its own, filled with vocal harmonies, instrumental virtuosity, and a genuine love of song.

The concerts are held at the Crandall Park Bandshell each Friday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. There will be a rotating cast of local food trucks located on site for each concert throughout the series, offering a variety of small plates and beverages that will be available for purchase each evening.

The rain location will be at the Park Theater at 14 Park Street.

Lake George Dinner Theatre

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Dinner Theatre will put on Shear Madness on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Resort on Canada Street.

“Shear Madness” is based on a 1963 play entitled Scherenschnitt by German writer and psychologist Paul Portner. The obscure play was discovered, translated, and adapted by Bruce Jordan and Marilyn Abrams. Although the basic storyline remains consistent, the actors have the license to ad-lib the dialog. Each performance is unique as there are different jokes each night, because the actors meet prior to the show to brainstorm new material for that performance. The play is part script, part improv, with very few topics or people off limits.

Meal choices for the show are medallions of beef, chicken piccata, seared salmon, or vegetarian pasta. All meals are served with salad, rolls, and vegetables, plus cheesecake and coffee or tea.

StarLab Planetarium Show

BOLTON LANDING — Join Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. for an inflatable planetarium show. Learn to identify some of the constellations in the sky and hear the mythology behind them. Participants will become familiar with star patterns, their names and locations, and even how they are created.

The StarLab is a small space that requires crawling into with seating on the floor. With it’s acoustics, participants will need to be able to sit quietly for the duration of the program.

$5 per person in addition to Day Use Fee. This event is free for members.

Space is limited so please visit our website to reserve a spot here.

Wiawaka historic fashion show

LAKE GEORGE — The Wiawaka Center for Women in Lake George will celebrate the 120th year with the “History of Fashion Show” on July 23 with re-enactors dressed in women’s fashions from the philanthropists’ era, demonstrating the evolution of fashion.

Spend the afternoon at the newly renovated Fort William Henry Carriage House, mingling with actresses portraying Trask, Fuller, iconic artist Georgia O’Keeffe (1887-1986), intrepid journalist Nellie Bly (1864-1922), abolitionist Harriet Tubman (1822-1913), education activist Emma Willard (1787-1870) and several of their peers — all dressed in the fashion of their time.

As the oldest and longest continuously operating retreat for women in America, Wiawaka takes great pride in honoring this cherished tradition while embracing the future.

Victorian jewelry will be available for purchase, with 10% of proceeds benefiting Wiawaka.

Tickets are $65 which will include a luncheon of light sandwiches, scones, sweets and iced tea, lemonade, and a special signature drink. Tickets are available at wiawaka.org or by calling us at 518-668-9690.