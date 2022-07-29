What better place to be?

Area tourism officials say the region is enjoying a lot of visitors this summer, despite inflation, high gas prices and a continuing pandemic.

Warren County statistics through the end of June show increases from last year in all lodging categories with demand for lodging up 19% year to date, revenue up 30% and occupancy up 20%.

June numbers alone were up 7.7%, 12.9% and 8.6% respectively over last year, said Paul Tackett, Warren County’s interim tourism director.

And Tackett said the increase is being felt all over the county, including “mom and pop” facilities in places like North Creek, Chester, Lake Luzerne, not just in the tourist mecca of Lake George.

“Everything is up — year over year, year to date,” Tackett said. “I’ve talked to different property owners all over the county, and all are at or above last year’s bookings.”

Tackett said the vacation home rental business in the area is also booming.

Tyler Herrick, general manager of The Queensbury Hotel, said his bookings are up again this summer after setting occupancy records last summer.

“Last year, coming out of the pandemic, it was a record year, and we are going to surpass that in 2022,” said Herrick, who is president of Spruce Hospitality Group that also operates the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Queensbury.

But Herrick said food sales aren’t as strong as the lodging numbers, and he suggested that’s where visitors may be saving money. Rather than eating dinner out every night or eating a full sit-down breakfast, he said many are likely seeking cheaper options — in part to make up for higher room costs.

“Maybe they do one day of a full breakfast and the rest of the time they’re grabbing a muffin or a Power Bar or something like that,” he said. “So we’re definitely seeing a little impact there.”

Amy Collins, Glens Falls tourism director, said tourism has been solid in Glens Falls, but she too hinted that at least the restaurants overall might have done better last year, in part maybe because people could again eat out and the city was helping with outdoor seating.

“We’re on the heels of one of the best years ever,” she said. “But tourism in Glens Falls doesn’t go really high and doesn’t go really low. We’re 365. We’re here every day.”

Amanda Metzger, marketing director for the Lake George Chamber of Commerce, said visitor numbers and spending in Lake George are strong as well, but she said they appear to be headed back to pre-pandemic 2019 figures. She said merchants and lodging officials are pleased, but she said the last two COVID years were bustling even more.

“It was a very stressful two years for everyone,” Metzger said of the peak pandemic years. “But what better way to relax and unwind and get away from it all than going to the Adirondacks.”

And that’s what people did, she said.

They came to the region to go boating, hiking and camping at a time when other vacation options weren’t really available.

They are still coming, Metzger said, but now they have other options too.

“I know a lot of people are taking trips they planned to take in 2020,” she said.

Mya Buckler, manager of the Silvermine North store on Canada Street, agreed with Metzger’s assessment.

“Better than before COVID, not as good as during,” she said.

She, like Metzger, guessed it’s because people who didn’t get to go to “Disneyland or Aruba” during the pandemic, are going now.

“But we’re also getting a lot of, ‘We came here during COVID and came up again,’” she said.

Parking meter revenues and sewage flow are indicators of tourism traffic in Lake George and Village Clerk Debra McKinney reported that sewage flow was about the same as last year over the Fourth of July holiday weekend and parking meter receipts were up about 3%.

Collins said some of the continued tourism success can also be attributed to the cooperation among tourism groups and municipalities that ramped up during peak COVID times.

“That connectivity was greatly improved by the pandemic,” she said.

Douglas Azaert, owner of Wild Waters Outdoor Center that operates white water rafting trips on the Hudson and Sacandaga rivers, also echoed Metzger’s comments about this year perhaps being a little off from last year. He said June was a little slow because of chillier weather, but July has been strong and August bookings are as well.

“But we were crazy busy the last couple of years,” he said. “This has been a more normal type of summer.”

Herrick and Metzger both stressed that this area did well tourism-wise during the pandemic and is doing well now despite high gas prices and inflation impacts — and really for the same reasons.

During the pandemic, the Adirondacks and Lake George area were seen as a safe haven offering safe recreational opportunities like boating, hiking, swimming and biking, they said.

And those same recreational opportunities, as well as free entertainment options like free concerts in Shepard Park, play well while pinching pennies these days, Metzger said.

“There’s no charge to enjoy nature,” she said. “And we’re less than a tank of gas away from a lot of places like New York City and Montreal.”