Wet snow causes power outages in higher elevations

Heavy, wet snow caused isolated power outages and slippery road conditions across higher terrain on Monday.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, 224 customers in Warren and Saratoga counties were without power. Restoration was expected by 6 p.m. Monday. The majority of the outages are along Friends Lake in Chester.

Winter weather advisories were issued for Northern Warren and Essex counties late Sunday into Monday morning.

According to a National Weather Service spotter, 4 inches of snow had fallen by 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The seven-day outlook includes more rain by midweek with high temperatures in the 50s.

For a complete look at the forecast visit poststar.com/weather.

